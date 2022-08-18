POLICE are investigating the death of a man who was found at an old supermarket site in central Newport.
Officers have been at the scene since the early hours of the morning, and a large area has been cordoned off.
Police were first alerted at around 2am today (Thursday) when they received a call a man had been found unresponsive at the former Sainsbury's site, in the Shaftesbury area of the city.
They attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed the man had died.
The 46-year-old man's family has been informed, and is being supported by specialist officers, Gwent Police said.
The death is being treated as "unexplained" and the force has submitted a report to the coroner.
The cordoned-off area forms part of the old Sainsbury's site at the junction of the B4591 and Wyndham Street. It has been vacant for several years.
