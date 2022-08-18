NEWPORT County AFC have banned two further supporters from attending matches at Rodney Parade after a second incident of objects being thrown onto the pitch this season, writes Andrew Penman.
The Exiles banned one fan last week after a plastic bottle was thrown at the Walsall bench during the first home game of the season on August 6.
And they have now excluded two more supporters after coins were thrown at the Salford City technical area during Tuesday night’s match.
A club statement reads: “Following Tuesday’s game with Salford, Newport County AFC and Rodney Parade Stadium have carried out investigations into the throwing of coins towards opposition staff.
“We can confirm that two males have been clearly identified on CCTV as being responsible for the coin throwing.
“The males will be banned from attending matches at Rodney Parade pending investigation by the appropriate authorities. Following the outcome of the investigation, the length of this club ban will be determined.
“The pitch must remain safe for players, managers, and match officials, just as the stands should be for supporters. The EFL are bringing in strong measures across the whole of football to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds. The football club and stadium are committed to protecting the game and enforcing these measures.”
