YOU can expect story after story of selflessness, heroism and care at this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards if the 2021 event is anything to go by.

Hosted by Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, last year’s ceremony had to take place online because of Covid, but with restrictions lifted things can return to some degree of normalcy.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 awards and you can have a say in who wins the prizes on offer at Rougemont School in Newport on Wednesday, December 9.

Community interest company Feed Newport won the overall Pride of Gwent title last time, while they also collected the Charity Award and founder Tariq Khan landed the Lifetime Achievement Award.

You can nominate an individual, group or business in the following categories:

999 Hero Award;

Unpaid Carer Award;

Fundraiser of the Year;

Community Hero Award;

Courage Award;

Charity Award Volunteer Award;

Green Leader Award;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Diversity in the Community Award;

LGBTQ+ Campaigner of the Year;

Young Person of the Year;

Sporting Hero of the Year;

Charity Shop of the Year.

Businesses including St Joseph’s Hospital, Gwent Police, Newport City Council, Western Power Distribution, Monmouthshire Building Society and George St Furnishers are on board as sponsors.

“The Pride of Gwent Awards are an opportunity to showcase incredible people, groups and communities,” said South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi.

“These are our unsung heroes who should be recognised for the amazing work that they do.

“The awards allow the South Wales Argus, along with our partners, to showcase Gwent and the people that make the difference.

“Some have saved lives, some have cared for others and some have raised huge sums for charity or made a real difference to their communities.

“There are many categories, from the Courage Award to the Outstanding Hero Award, so please nominate that person or group you know deserves to be recognised.”

Last year’s winners also included youngster Emilie Allen, winner of the Courage Award, and schoolboy Ieuan Padfield, who was crowned the Charity Champion.

Hayley Thomas received the Carer Award, Cathryn Davies was the Local Hero Award winner and Zuhaib Ullah of The Gap Wales was Volunteer of the Year.

“We felt we had to find a way to make this happen and show our appreciation for the heroes, charity champions and carers for their dedication, enthusiasm and community spirit,” said editor Gavin Thompson of last year’s event.

“We know our judges found reading through the entries to be a heart-warming and moving experience.”

You can make your nomination by heading to newsquestevents.co.uk/pride-of-gwent, while anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should call Cathy Parsons on 07977 967777.