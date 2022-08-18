ONE person was taken to hospital after a crash in Risca.

The crash occurred in High Trees at around 9.10am on Tuesday, August 16.

A car and a van were directly involved in the crash.

Gwent Police confirmed that one person had to be taken to hospital after the crash.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on High Trees, Risca, at around 9.10am on Tuesday, August 16.

"Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved a car and a van, one person was taken to hospital for treatment."

 