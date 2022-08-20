YOUNG people in Newport who have spent the last year finding ways of improving the lives of young carers like themselves have been celebrating their success with the help of the city’s footballers and politicians.

Newport County AFC players Robbie Willmott and Aaron Wildig joined Senedd members John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant at a special event to mark the work of the Life Beyond Caring project.

The project was set up by Barnardo’s Cymru project worker Ethan-lee Mackay to empower 16 to 25-year-olds who care for sick or disabled family members at home, to influence services set up to support them.

The project was made possible thanks to First Campus, funded by the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales to encourage more people from under-represented groups into higher education.

Young carers often suffer disadvantages both socially and educationally and many feel that higher education is beyond their reach. Life Beyond Caring allowed older members of Barnardo’s Newport Young Carers to look at ways of overcoming their barriers.

The project also organised social activities including bowling, a trip to Tenby and visits to Newport County AFC matches through a partnership with the club. Newport Uskmouth Rotary also provided support for social events.

Some of the young people visited the Senedd where they were able to campaign for more support in schools and greater access to the Education Maintenance Allowance.

Barnardo’s Cymru, which runs Newport Young Carers on behalf of Newport City Council, worked with the young people to find out exactly what 16 to 25-year-olds need to help them achieve their goals while still supporting relatives at home.

Manager Maria Jones said: “Our older carers told us that they needed different kinds of advice and support to younger carers. They still wanted to meet up and socialise, but they wanted to learn about applying to university, getting a job, how to make the most of their money and how to get decision makers to listen to them.”

A visit by local Job Centre staff proved invaluable for Dylan, 18.

He said: “I learnt about Universal Credit, the sort of thing you don’t find out about in school. It was also good to just chill out with other young carers but our trip to the Senedd as the guest of John Griffiths was something I’ll never forget. It’s important that people who can benefit young people listen to what we have to say.”

Miles, 17, said: “Learning how to make our money last and how we can get help with accommodation has given me the confidence to think about going to university. I thought I would have to stay at home and be a carer for the rest of my life but now I’ve realised I can get a career that I want.”

Cailin, 17, said: “I have really benefitted from socialising with the group. It has provided me with friendships and a reason to leave the house. I go out several times a week now and that has had a dramatic effect on my life.”

Barnardo’s Cymru will continue to work with the young people to develop the support they say they need. John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, and Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, have already taken the young people’s views on the Education Maintenance Allowance to Education Minister Jeremy Miles.

The £30 a week allowance can be claimed by 16 to 19-year-olds from low-income families who are in full-time education. But at present they can lose their allowance if their attendance dips, something the young carers say doesn’t take into account their special circumstances.

Having to deal with regular family health crises or relatives’ medical appointments can seriously impact their attendance at school or college. They also feel the allowance, which helps fund books and travel, is too low and should be raised.