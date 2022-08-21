A DRINK-DRIVER has been banned after he was caught more than twice the limit at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Thomas Hearne, 35, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, has been disqualified for 20 months after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant gave a reading of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at McDonald’s in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, on February 25.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Hearn pleaded guilty to drink-driving in a Renault Kangoo and was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.