A DRINK-DRIVER has been banned after he was caught more than twice the limit at a McDonald’s drive-through.
Thomas Hearne, 35, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, has been disqualified for 20 months after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant gave a reading of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at McDonald’s in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, on February 25.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile wanted to ‘live out erotic dream with a 12-year-old boy’
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Hearn pleaded guilty to drink-driving in a Renault Kangoo and was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here