COLLEAGUES at a South Wales law firm have been briefed on the exciting challenges that lie ahead after adopting St David's Hospice Care as their charity of the year.

The team at RDP Law is raring to get stuck into a range of events in aid of the hospice both on land and on water.

The law firm, based in Langstone, Newport, is a sponsor of the Whitehead Tour de Gwent cycle event and is also set to launch a team into this year's Monmouth Raft Race.

Hannah Curtis, a solicitor at RDP, is taking part in the cycling event and will also be part of the firm's rookie raft race crew.

She said: "We're all looking forward to having fun and supporting these events, as we continue our fund raising for St David's Hospice Care. It is an amazing charity and we've seen first hand the real difference it makes across Gwent and south Powys. It is an honour to support its work and raise vital funds."

Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care (left) with RDP colleagues (LtoR) Amber Ellis-Martin, Marjha Golding-Evans, Kathy Morgan, Claire Perry, Robyn Bramham-Exley, Joanna Sykes, Jordan Landgrebe, Sam Saysell and Hannah Curtis

"Training for the Tour de Gwent is in full swing and the team is finalising plans for the all-important crew training and crucial design of our craft for the Monmouth Raft Race. This is RDP’s first raft race so we are geared up and ready to go.”

Hannah revealed she is carrying on a family tradition in entering the Monmouth Raft Race as her dad, Martin, previously took part when a member of Chepstow Round Table.

The team at RDP has supported the hospice over the last year in a range of fund raising activities including completing the three million step challenge, as well as offering pro bono legal advice to the charity and its staff.

Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "We're extremely grateful to RDP who are pulling out all the stops to support the hospice as sponsors and also in taking part in a variety of fund raising events.

"We're now looking forward to seeing their raft launched on the River Wye in Monmouth next month and welcoming them to Whitebrook at the end of the race, where we'll be celebrating at the family fun day."

Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, right, with Sam Saysell and Hannah Curtis. Picture: DBPR

The Monmouth Raft Race, organised by Rotary Club of Monmouth, is on Sunday, September 4. The Whitehead Tour de Gwent is on Sunday, September 11.

To register for the Whitehead Tour de Gwent or find out more information, please visit www.tourdegwent.org

For more information about this years' Monmouth Raft Race and to enter online visit: www.monmouthraftrace.com