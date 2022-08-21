SEVERAL drivers from Pontypool and Cwmbran have had their cases heard in court outside of the Gwent region.

Ten drivers have been called before magistrates for speeding and running a red light.

Their cases were heard in Bodmin, Worcester, Cardiff, Bath, and Taunton.

DALE EDWARD CALLOW, 73, of Victoria Street in Cwmbran, was clocked speeding in a Mercedes heading towards Abergavenny.

Callow was caught breaking the 30mph limit on the A465 Belmont Road in Hereford on January 8.

He pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay £293 at Worcester Justice Centre on Friday, August 5.

Callow also had to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had four points added to his licence.

NEIL RICHARD DAVIES, 34, of Park Gardens in Penygarn, has been fined after admitting to speeding in Devon.

Davies was caught speeding in a 30mph zone on the A385 Ashburton Road at Totnes on December 10 last year.

At Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 9, he was fined £146.

Davies must also pay £90 in costs, a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

COLIN RAYMOND JAMES HOWELLS, 48, of Glade Close in Coed Eva, has been fined for running a red light in Cardiff.

Howells was caught driving a BMW through the traffic lights on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on June 21.

He admitted the charge, and was fined £146 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 2.

Howells was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

JODIE COLDRICK, 31, of Commercial Street in Cwmbran, admitted speeding in Gloucestershire last summer.

Coldrick was caught doing 38mph on the A38 Gloucester Road North at the junction with Gayner Road – a 30mph zone – on July 27 last year.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £98 at Taunton Deane And West Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 27.

Coldrick was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

MANDY RAZA, 52, of Woolpitch in Greenmeadow, admitted speeding on Newport Road in Cardiff.

Raza was caught doing 35mph through the junction with Colchester Avenue – a 30mph zone – on March 6.

She was fined £146, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 12. Raza was also handed three penalty points.

LESLEY JAMES MELLEN, 40, of Oaksford in Coed Eva, must pay £100 after also being caught speeding on Newport Road.

Mellen was doing 35mph at the junction with Colchester Avenue on March 2.

After admitting the charge at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday August 10, Mellen was fined £66 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34.

No order was made for costs, and Mellen was handed three penalty points.

JAMES DAVIS, 30, of Melbourne Court in Greenmeadow, admitted going six miles per hour over the speed limit in Bristol.

Davis was driving at 46mph between the Severn Beach rail line overbridge and the end of the M32 in Bristol – where the limit is 40mph – on July 22, 2021.

He was fined £40 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 3, and was ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £34 surcharge.

Davis had three points added to his licence.

JOHNATHON CORDY, 35, of Deer Brook in Greenmeadow, was caught speeding in Bristol.

Cordy was driving at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Gordon Avenue on December 22 last year.

He admitted the charge, and, on Tuesday, July 26, was fined £40 at Bath Magistrates' Court.

Cordy must also pay £90 in costs, a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

STUART RICHARD MOSELEY, 44, of Commercial Street in Pontnewydd, must pay almost £350 after being caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone.

Moseley was found to have been driving a Vauxhall Astra on Newport Road in Cardiff on March 6 when he was caught speeding at Rumney Hill.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 5.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

MICHAEL STUART STROUD, 59, on Stokes Drive in Ponthir, was caught in a BMW doing almost twice the speed limit in Cardiff.

Stroud was caught doing 38mph in a 20mph zone in Ty Draw Road in Roath on February 22.

He admitted speeding, and was fined £218 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 3.

Stroud was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, and was handed six points on his licence.