A FORMER pub in Lliswerry Road could be turned into 20 affordable homes, if planning permission is granted by Newport City Council.

Developer Yourspace and housing association Melin Homes are proposing to build eight affordable houses and 12 affordable flats on the site of The Ferns Club.

The venue ran as a pub for more than 20 years, but closed in March 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown, and never re-opened as it was no longer financially viable.

The proposed development is divided into three blocks, two of which are terraced homes, and one is a block of flats.

Five two-bedroom houses, three three-bedroom houses, and 12 one-bedroom flats are included in the plans.

The council’s housing strategy and delivery manager, Michelle Aspey, has supported the application due to the number of people seeking affordable accommodation in Newport.

Ms Aspey said: “The proposed scheme meets a clearly identified need and the mix of properties proposed will assist the local authority in discharging its duty to households that are seeking rehousing.”

The site is described as a “sustainable location” in the design and access statement, which was prepared by architects Kennedy James Griffiths on behalf of the applicant. This is due to the public transport links, access to shops, and “potential employment” opportunities.

Pre-application advice suggested that a bat and bird survey was undertaken before demolition takes place.

In 2008, a planning application to build 13 homes on the site was rejected due to the loss of a community facility, potential flooding and bats.

A bat survey submitted as part of the application found “no droppings or evidence of bats were discovered on any external features” at the time of the survey – August 2021.

The survey stated no internal inspections were undertaken due to the pandemic.