A BLIND veteran from Caerphilly has urged eligible veterans to contact Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-service men and women, and to grab their help with both hands.

Seventy-year-old Noeline Charlesworth is starring in the charity’s campaign to recruit more beneficiaries.

She served for two years with the Women’s Royal Army Corps and was a laboratory technician in the Medical Corps. She was based in Guildford, Aldershot and in Germany.

In 2008 she first noticed something was wrong with her eyesight.

Ms Charlesworth said: “At first I only noticed my eyesight was failing at night. I blamed the lightbulbs in the house but when spring came, and the evenings began to get lighter, I realised I could no longer blame the lightbulbs or the dark.

“I was referred to the hospital and it was confirmed that I had wet and dry macular degeneration and there was nothing that could be done to save my central vision.

“Blindness took away my independence. I had to learn to ask for help and that wasn’t in my nature. I was the person who helped others and now I needed help. Only once I accepted that, was I was able to move forwards.”

Ms Charlesworth joined Blind Veterans UK in 2020.

She said: “Blind Veterans UK is like one big special family. The staff stimulate our minds and encourage us, they really are the best organisation for supporting people.

“I have been provided with talking scales so that I am able to keep cooking, a magnifier on a clamp so I’m able to carry on with my card making hobby and I am now in the 21st century and have a mobile phone I can use.

“When you are visually impaired and trying desperately to keep hold of your hobbies these small things are such a lovely help.

“I’ve also been on two trips to the charity’s Llandudno Centre for holidays and I had an absolutely wonderful time there.

“I am planning to give something back to the charity by completing a mini triathlon around Barry Island. I want to fundraise by walking around the island, riding a tandem and a swim in the sea.”

Blind Veterans UK initially cared for veterans blinded in active service but they now help veterans no matter what caused their sight loss.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, contact 0800 389 7979 or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support