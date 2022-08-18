MONTHS of hard work paid off for students across Gwent today as A-level results were released.

Several schools praised their students for their hard work, while teachers gave a reminder of the unprecedented disruption the students have had to endure as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Rougemont pupils receive remarkably high grades this year

Youngsters at Rougemont School had reason to celebrate, with the school achieved its best-ever results, with 75 per cent of all entries achieving at least an A.

Not only that, but 38 per cent of students achieved an A* and 91 per cent achieved between A* and B.

The national average for an A* grade is eight per cent, and for between A* and B is 52 per cent.

Headmaster Rob Carnevale said: "Our pupils, together with our teaching staff, have worked incredibly hard over the past two years and have achieved results that they should be very proud of.

"The class of 2022 have overcome many challenges over the past 2.5 years and have shown true resilience and dedication to their studies.

"Today’s results are the product of hard work and determination to be the very best they can be.

"On behalf of everyone in our school community, congratulations and good luck in the next step of your lives."

Emotions were high as students received their results

Chepstow School was also celebrating, with 98 per cent of students achieving three or more Level 3 qualifications and 26 per cent of students achieving three A-levels at grades A* or A.

Acting headteacher Kelly Bowd said: "Huge congratulations to everyone at Chepstow School receiving their amazing A-Level and BTEC results today.

"The impressive outcomes are testament to the students’ commitment to their learning and we are very proud of the way you have persevered and prospered through a period of unprecedented challenge.

"Each and every one of you should be incredibly proud of your achievements and on behalf of all the staff, we wish you all the very best as you commence the next exciting chapter in your lives.

"A big thank you to all the teaching and support staff, governors and families for their unwavering support which has been pivotal to the success of our learners."

Monmouth Schools Sixth Form pupils

At Monmouth Schools Sixth Form, more than a quarter of all grades awarded were the top grade, A*, while 55.6 per cent of grades were A* or A.

More than three quarters (76.7 per cent) of all grades were A*, A or B and four students got into the University of Oxford while many others got into top universities, such as Durham, University College London and the University of Virginia.

Headmaster at Monmouth School for Boys, Simon Dorman, and headmistress at Monmouth School for Girls, Jessica Miles, said: “We could not be more proud of the achievements of our outgoing Year 13 students.

“They are our first-ever year group to take their A-levels without having sat their GCSEs.

“They also had to contend with all the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the last two years."

"In spite of the challenges they faced, our students have shown great determination and passion for their subjects and made the best possible use of all the support given to them by our brilliant teaching staff.

“Our boys and girls work extremely hard at Monmouth in their academic studies and achieve impressive results alongside being so heavily involved in many activities at our schools.

“Our Year 13 leavers are an outstanding group of young men and women. They can look forward to taking their next steps with great confidence and will make a positive impact in society."

Pupils at Chepstow School celebrate their success

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in Pontypool highlighted the outstanding results of 14 pupils but wanted to make it clear that the pupils represented only a some of the success stories at the school.

Particular attention was given to pupil Maisy Evans, former member of the Welsh Youth Parliament, who achieved an A* grade in Mathematics and two A grades in Biology and Chemistry.

She is going to Queen Mary’s University to study Medical Genetics.

Miss Evans was seriously ill with Covid in 2021 and again during examinations this year, but she perservered and managed to achieve outstanding results.

There are so many examples of brilliant results that it would be fruitless to name each one.

However, Ella McEwan from Monmouth managed to overcome severe dyslexia to achieve three D*s – the equivalent of three A*s – in a BTEC art and design course at Millfield College in Somerset.

Miss McEwan will study at the University of the Arts London Chelsea College of Art and Design after the university said her portfolio was the best that had been submitted this year.

Thomas Morgan and Abby Mctiffin

Of course there are other success stories, such as Coleg y Cymoedd student, Thomas Morgan, from Blackwood, who achieved the grades needed to pursue his dream by studying Pharmacology at the University of Glasgow.

Another Coleg y Cymoedd student, Abby Mctiffin, will be heading to Swansea University to study Biology Sciences after getting AAA* in biology, health and social care and psychology.

Regardless of the results, students should be praised for getting through the past two years in incredibly difficult conditions.

From everyone here at the Argus, congratulations.