MEMBERS of a new community group in Newport are using woodworking and other skills to forge friendships and vital social connections for older men.

The Malpas branch of the Men’s Shed scheme is as much about socialising as it is about crafts. Originating in Australia, the movement was founded to fill a gap in support services for older men.

It has since grown around the world and now boasts hundreds of sheds in the UK – where members can meet, work and – crucially – build connections.

“Usually, our members are newly retired, they’ve probably worked with their hands all their lives, and suddenly find themselves without any outlet for their skills,” said John Ducker, the acting secretary of the Malpas Men’s Shed.

“The classic saying (adopted by Men’s Sheds groups internationally) is that men communicate shoulder to shoulder, like when they’re working – not at coffee mornings.”

The opening of the Malpas shed. Picture: Ben Black

The Malpas shed has opened in partnership with Newport City Homes, at a building owned by the housing association. There, shed members can use a wide range of tools and equipment, and meet like-minded people while they work.

The idea behind the global scheme is to give men a support network which can help with their mental health – something Mr Ducker said was even more important since the start of the Covid pandemic.

“It’s all about getting people out,” his partner Lorna Aherne said. “Because of the pandemic, men just didn’t talk – and they need to talk.”

A shipping container, decorated by artist Simon Cook, will serve as a crafts centre.

But while Men’s Sheds typically involve men of a retirement age, Mr Ducker was keen to stress everyone is welcome at the Malpas branch, and there are plans to turn an old shipping container on the site – recently decorated by artist Simon Cook – into a crafts centre.

Former designer Chris Barbour, 62, has lived in Newport for the past five years.

“I didn’t know anyone, and this seemed like a good opportunity to meet people and get involved,” he said of the Malpas shed.

“It’s brilliant – it’s nice to have somewhere where men can go.”

Retired BT engineer Phil Loft, 71, said: “Since Covid, I’ve been desperate for something to do. I was a member of the U3A (University of the Third Age) but I wanted to do something different.

“My wife mentioned [the new men’s shed] to me and it went from there.”

The opening of the Malpas Men's Shed. Picture: Ben Black

The tools at the Malpas shed have been bought with grant money from Asda and the site also includes fittings donated by the Ford plant in Bridgend. Newport City Homes has been another major supporter of the project.

Another member, David Clark, also 71, said he had heard about the scheme from Mr Loft.

“I’d previously seen this type of project and it’s the type of thing I wanted to get involved in,” the retired toolmaker said. “I’d certainly missed the opportunity to do different jobs.

“There are good opportunities here and I’d certainly welcome any company with surplus supplies to donate. The more equipment here, the more they can give back to people.”

After its June opening, the Malpas Men’s Shed is keen to welcome new members. The group meets on Wednesday afternoons at its base, in the Newport City Homes depot behind Malpas Fire Station. Anyone interested in joining can find out more information online at facebook.com/Newport.MensSheds or by emailing Newport.MensSheds01@talktalk.net

Ceri Doyle (left), the chief executive of Newport City Homes, opens the new men's shed with member Lorna Aherne. Picture: Ben Black

Nathan Davies, community development manager at Newport City Homes, said the organisation was “honoured to share in the journey of the Men’s Shed project at [our] Malpas Depot.

“Being able to link up one of our workshops shops with the group has been a great example of collaboration,” he added. “The work the shedders do with the wider community is something we embrace with the Community Development team at Newport City Homes.

“We are all fully aware in this climate life presents multiple difficulties such as physical and mental health worries, retirement, unemployment, social isolation and much more.

“Newport City Homes encourages community engagement by multiple means and supporting this community group is in line with our own engagement strategy.”