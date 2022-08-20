A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BETHAN GREEN, 24, of Chapel Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road, Newport, on March 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACOB WYNNE, 25, of Park Row, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM HARRIS, 22, of Two Locks Road, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN JOHN HANCOX, 48, of Commercial Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent at Newport Phones on June 3.

He was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £840 in compensation and a surcharge.

DANIEL BARTON, 34, of Caernarvon Crescent, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN BLACKER, 43, of College Road, Penygarn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 westbound at the Coldra in Newport on March 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN JONES, 38, of Vere Street, Barry, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on the A48 in Newport on April 10.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ELFYN LLOYD, 58, of Jenner Road, Barry, was ordered to pay £385 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone at the A467 between the Morrisons Roundabout and Pye Corner roundabouts in Newport on March 5.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.