A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DANIEL JANE, 22, of Railway Terrace, Hollybush, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £439 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm – a blank firing pistol – in public, possession of an offensive weapon – an extendable baton – in public and possession of cannabis in Beaufort Road, Tredegar, on December 12, 2021.

DARREL BARNES, 51, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Risca Road, Cross Keys, on August 1.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 23 months and told to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAYCE EWERS, 36, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £284 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted stealing two jars of Olay face cream worth £24 from Boots on April 4.

CRISTINEL-MANASE COVACI, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN THOMAS KELLIHER, 52, of Bishops Mead, Mathern, near Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER LEWIS, 30, of Heol Pont-Y-Goron, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JENNA LOUISE MORGAN, 38, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON GARETH THOMAS, 58, of Llanllowell Lane, Llanllowell, near Usk, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEBASTIAN FULLER, 39, of Windsor Close, Magor, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Longfellow Road, Caldicot, on April 27.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.