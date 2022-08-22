A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ZAYD MOHAMMED ABDUL SMITH, 20, of Clifton Place, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he pleaded guilty to witness intimidation, assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a plate and an iPhone 11.

He was ordered to participate in 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, made the subject of a three-year restraining order and pay £360 compensation.

AZIM RIZWAN, 25, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN SIGGINS, 33, of Fforest Glade, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on January 30.

He was ordered to pay £867 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DYLAN WALTON, 46, of Caradoc Road, Cwmbran, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order imposed last December between of July 2 and August 10.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge following his release from custody.

JOSHUA CALLUM ALI, 28, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on July 6.

SIOBHAN ANDREWS, 38, of Cwrt Dowlais, Ty Coch, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to being in charge of a border collie dog called Zeus that was dangerously out of control on May 25.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge and “unless the dog is kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, be on a leash no longer than 1.5m and wear a collar, it must be destroyed”.

GARETH JONES, 40, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at the American Gardens, possession of amphetamine at Ystrad Mynach police station and failing to surrender at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He was ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

LUHUD MIAH, 47, of South Market Street, Newport, was fined £120 after he admitted assault by beating on April 4.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.