HATS off to our camera club members for these 10 pictures after we set the theme this week as 'hats'.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Silly Hat Day, Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon
The tree has got his hat on at Fourteen Locks. Picture: Paul Harris
Mother of the Bride: At Iswlyn boarding kennels, Blackwood. Picture: Daniel Brown
Dudes: Busting out poses in Lliswerry. Picture: Joe Guard
Hats belonging to The Knights of King Ina Morris Side, taken at this year’s Tredegar House Folk Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain
Goytre Wharf. Picture: Nicola Gapper
A hat completes the outfit. Picture: Corina Setchfield
The Brinker at Magor Marsh. Picture: Francesca Bowen
Hats on the mosaic in Newport underpass. Picture: Jason Burgess
Hats at Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here