HATS off to our camera club members for these 10 pictures after we set the theme this week as 'hats'.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Silly Hat Day, Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon

The tree has got his hat on at Fourteen Locks. Picture: Paul Harris

Mother of the Bride: At Iswlyn boarding kennels, Blackwood. Picture: Daniel Brown

Dudes: Busting out poses in Lliswerry. Picture: Joe Guard

Hats belonging to The Knights of King Ina Morris Side, taken at this year’s Tredegar House Folk Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain

Goytre Wharf. Picture: Nicola Gapper

A hat completes the outfit. Picture: Corina Setchfield

The Brinker at Magor Marsh. Picture: Francesca Bowen

Hats on the mosaic in Newport underpass. Picture: Jason Burgess

Hats at Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes