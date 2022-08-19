A STREET in Newport will be closed for 14 days for "essential" work on the gas network.

Wales and West Utilities originally announced the project would take 11 weeks - but has since clarified this information was incorrect.

As part of a £500,000 project, the utilities company is upgrading gas infrastructure off Caerleon Road.

The next stage of the works will mean Constance Street will be closed from Monday, August 22, until Monday, September 5.

Local diversions will be put in place and "clearly signposted", the company said.

Adam Smith is managing the project for Wales and West Utilities.

He said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Newport.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”