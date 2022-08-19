THE hot weather could return after days of rain amid reports the UK could be set for an August Bank Holiday heatwave.

The final weekend of the month could once again reach scorching temperatures as the British summertime draws to a close.

British Weather Services senior meteorologist Jim Dale says temperatures could reach the high twenties.

Mr Dale said: “As it looks from the models now, around the bank holiday temperatures could be in the high 20s and the extreme would be 30C degrees.

“The southern areas might see 25 degrees, 26 degrees, 27 degrees, and the odd 28 or 29 degrees, with the extreme getting to 30 degrees.”

Met Office issue update on August Bank Holiday heatwave

The Met Office has issued an update and while they don’t confirm a heatwave they do hint at “very warm temperatures”.

Forecasters predict: "High pressure attempts to build towards the end of this period and fine, dry weather is likely to prevail for many for the remainder of August.

"Light winds are likely with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures generally warm or locally very warm."

Looking ahead in the medium to long term weather forecast, the Met Office says: "A northwest/southeast temperature split may also develop, whereby cooler polar air will characterise the north, and the south seeing warmer temperatures from tropical air."

It comes after highs of 36 degrees in August weeks after the record-breaking 40 degree heatwave in July.