POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward, after a man was reportedly assaulted.
Gwent Police said officers were called out at around 1pm on Thursday, August 18 following reports of an assault in Newport Road, Caldicot.
A 26-year-old man was injured in the alleged incident and taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment.
Enquiries are ongoing, and the force has asked witnesses or anyone with information about the reported assault to come forward.
This could include CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200280007.
You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
