A NEWPORT family have been left homeless after being evicted from their home.

Leighton John, his partner Emma Stanton, and their two young children Cooper, three, and Mila, one, have been without anywhere to live since Thursday, July 14.

Mr John says this was a result of the family asking their private landlord to improve safety in their garden.

He claims it was this request which was what made their landlord of six years decide to sell the property.

And Mr John says what was already "the most stressful time of mine and my partner's life", was made worse by a lack of help from Newport City Council.

He claims the council's case officer handling their application to be registered as homeless has not responded to calls or emails for almost 10 weeks.

"I have only spoken with my case officer one time for my homeless application," said Mr John.

"I was sent an email to go to the Riverfront for 11am with relevant documents, but when I arrived I was told it was now over the phone.

"This is after my partner had to book the day off work for me to go."

Mr John said that, prior to eviction, he was told the family would have assistance with moving their belongings into storage.

However, the week of eviction, he says he was then told the family had to arrange and pay for storage and their moving costs themselves.

"Now we’re living in a hostel," he said. "We were told we would only ever be with families but that’s not the case here."

Mr John said they did not have access to cooking or laundry facilities, and were told an option would be to buy a camping stove.

"No one seems to have compassion, no one seems to want to help us," Mr John said.

"I feel the council want to stick us somewhere and forget about us, but because of the worry and upset this has caused my family I simply can’t do nothing.

"We have a dog who can’t be with us right now, we have belongings we can’t get to.

"We’re being fobbed off to the next person as everyone is saying they can’t help."

"It’s ruining our life," he added.

"We aren’t living we’re just existing.

"They keep saying about private rent yet it’s unaffordable for us now, we would be in this position again and I don’t want that for my children."

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: "Newport City Council is experiencing unprecedented demand for both temporary and long-term housing.

"Unfortunately, the availability of accommodation is not keeping pace with this demand.

"The council cannot comment on individual cases but it complies fully with its legal responsibilities under the housing legislation and in supporting individuals and families facing homelessness."