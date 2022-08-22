A MAN who was caught behind the wheel while disqualifed - while already serving a suspended sentence for driving while disqualifed - has been jailed.

Banned driver John Neate, 53, was caught driving on The Runway and Whitney Cresent in Weston-Super-Mare on Tuesday, August 2.

He admitted the charge, and was handed an eight-week sentence – running consecutively to his previously suspended sentence, was banned from driving for 18 months, and was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

He also admitted driving without insurance for that same incident, and received no separate penalty.

North Somerset Magistrates' Court heard that Neate, of Dale View in Nantyglo, was subject to a suspended sentence after admitting driving whilst disqualified, obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of their duty, and failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time, at Newport Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

For the original offence of driving whilst disqualified, Neate was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment.

Neate was sentenced to two weeks imprisonment for failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time, running consecutively.

And for obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of their duty, he was handed a four-week sentence, running concurrently.

These punishments had all been suspended for 12 months, but after Neate’s most recent offence of driving whilst disqualified, they have now been activated.

In total, Neate was jailed for 26 weeks at North Somerset Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 4.