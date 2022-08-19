NEWPORT'S Mercure Hotel is on the look out for more people to join its staff.
The hotel will host a recruitment day next week, on Thursday, August 25, between 2pm and 6pm.
The event comes three months after the hotel, which is located in the city centre's Chartist Tower, opened its doors.
The four-star hotel boasts a restaurant, bar and rooftop terrace, and the upcoming recruitment day will include plenty of opportunities to join the teams working in this part of the business.
"We're particularly interested in food and beverage associates to join our talented restaurant and bar staff," Mercure said ahead of the event.
"We have various contracts available, so please bring your relevant documents next Thursday if you're interested in joining our big family."
