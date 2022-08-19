A FREE family information day has taken over John Frost Square.
GAVO (Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations) has brought its annual Families Love Newport event to John Frost Square in Newport city centre.
This is a free fun-packed information day for families which aims to bring third sector organisations into the public eye and show what support is on offer for people – particularly families.
The day will run from 11am to 3pm today - Friday, August 19.
In 2021 and 2020 it was unable to go ahead due to the Covid pandemic, offering online workshops instead, and prior to this it was held at Newport Centre which is now permanently closed.
Along with an array of stalls from various organisations which help families, older people, those with disabilities and more there will be activities and live entertainment throughout the event.
Numerous organisations are involved in the Families Love Newport event, including:
- Flying Start
- Families First;
- Pride in the Port;
- Tin Shed Theatre Co;
- ADHD+ Newport;
- Family Information Service Newport;
- Families Love Newport;
- Newport Community Connectors;
- Menter Iath Casnewydd;
- Sparkle;
- Maindee Unlimited;
- Communities for Work;
- Citizens Advice;
- TGP Cymru;
- Re-make Newport;
- Rewild Play;
- Newport Live;
- Newport MIND;
- County in the Community;
- Newport Youth Academy;
- Gwent Police;
- Kidspace;
- Homestart Cymru;
- Welsh Water;
- Pacey Cymru;
- Pobl;
- Warm Wales;
- Barnardos;
- UK Government Wales;
- Welsh Government;
- Newport City Council.
