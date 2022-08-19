HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from August 12-19.

Sasha Heard

Heard was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 12.

The 30-year-old, of Fisherman’s Walk, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph stretch of Chepstow Road in Caldicot.

She was fined £121 for the offence, which occurred on March 3, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Thomas Atkins

Atkins was fined £66 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 12.

The 28-year-old, of Westway, Rogiet, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of the SDR in Newport.

He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on February 27, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rhys David

David was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 15.

The 41-year-old, of Moynes Court, Mathern, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Pwllmeyric.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 3, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lindsey Kelly

Kelly was fined more than £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 15.

The 38-year-old, of Tre Herbert Road, Llansoar, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

She was fined £172 for the offence, which occurred on March 14, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul Reece

Reece was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 16.

The 51-year-old, of Pentwyn Farm, Little Mill, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Chepstow Road in Llansoy.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 9, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Emma-Jane Wood

Wood was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 18.

The 45-year-old, of Bayfield Wood Close, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Llantarnam Road in Cwmbran.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 11, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.