HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from August 12-19.
Sasha Heard
Heard was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 12.
The 30-year-old, of Fisherman’s Walk, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph stretch of Chepstow Road in Caldicot.
She was fined £121 for the offence, which occurred on March 3, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Thomas Atkins
Atkins was fined £66 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 12.
The 28-year-old, of Westway, Rogiet, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of the SDR in Newport.
He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on February 27, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Rhys David
David was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 15.
The 41-year-old, of Moynes Court, Mathern, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Pwllmeyric.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 3, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Lindsey Kelly
Kelly was fined more than £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 15.
The 38-year-old, of Tre Herbert Road, Llansoar, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.
She was fined £172 for the offence, which occurred on March 14, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Paul Reece
Reece was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 16.
The 51-year-old, of Pentwyn Farm, Little Mill, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Chepstow Road in Llansoy.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 9, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Emma-Jane Wood
Wood was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 18.
The 45-year-old, of Bayfield Wood Close, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Llantarnam Road in Cwmbran.
She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 11, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
