Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Jacob Gordon Miller was born to the sound of 'The Circle of Life' from the Lion King on July 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 5oz. His parents are Anthony Miller and Rebecca Gordon, of Newport, and his big brother is Joseph Miller, seven.

Rainbow twins Novah-Louise and Callie-Rose were born on February 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lb 12oz and 3lb 8oz. Mum is Zoe Clark, of Newport, who previously lost two babies.

Camilla Rosa was born on July 8, 2022, at the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff, weighing 8lb 11oz. She is the first child of Jess and Jim Godwin, of Caerphilly.

Amaiyah-Leigh Catherine Gibbons was born on May 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 1oz. She is the first child of Tayleigh Samuels and Fahid Ahmed, of Newport.

Hudson John White was born on July 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. His parents are Michaela Eason and Callum White, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Theo, eight, Kalem, six, Mason, five, and Laila Grace, three.

Jaxson Joshua Needle was born on July 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 8oz. His parents are Kieran and Georgia Needle, of Abergavenny, and his big sister is Rosie, two. Both children were two weeks late - both expected on the 14th and both arrived on the 27th.

Alex-Hilton Fisher was born on July 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 9oz. He is the first child of Jodie and Benjamin Fisher, of Pontypool.

Hudson William Lowe was born on July 29, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 8oz. He is the first child of Kailem Lowe and Charlotte Postle, of Newport.

Twins Kylo and Lowan Lock were born seven weeks early on May 19, 2022, at the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff, weighing 4lb and 4lb 6oz. Their parents are Karma Jones and Anthony Lock, of Abergavenny, and their siblings are Brooklyn, eight, and Summer, seven. The two had to stay in hospital in Cardiff for three weeks before being moved to the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, for another week before being allowed home.