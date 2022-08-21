HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Gummy Bear - four years old, female, Yorkshire Terrier. Gummy Bear has been with us almost four months now and in that time she has come on so much from the terrified dog she was. She is looking for an adult only home where there is another dog who is larger than her and an adopter who has experience with scared dogs.

River - seven years old, female, Springer Spaniel. River is full of life and love! She loves going for long walks, meal times, playing with balls and having kind of fuss she can get. She could live with other dogs or as an only dog as she is such a confident girl.

Chill - four years old, female, Beagle. Chill is a timid girl but is starting to show some curiosity towards people. She has started to learn all about playing with toys which is lovely to see. She is looking for a home with at least one other kind dog to be her friend.

Astra - six years old, female, Labrador. Astra is a beautiful girl who has come to us from a breeder. She is quite nervous at the moment but will allow us to give her a gentle fuss. She will need another kind dog in her new home.

Omar - 11 months old, male, Cross Breed. Omar is comical, cheeky and naughty, he just loves a fuss, he squirms with glee when you rub his 'tickly spot' on his back! He has been with us quite a while now and we just don't understand why. We would love to see him find his forever home soon.