SHADOW is a pure white domestic long hair cat who is looking for a new home.

He was born in January 2013 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman for All Creatures Great and Small said: "Shadow came into us originally in September 2021. He was rehomed in the October of that year but has sadly been returned to us in July 2022 due to a change in circumstances in the home.

"Shadow is a very chilled, laid back cat. We have been told by his previous owner that he is a lovely, easy cat who is no trouble at all.

"Shadow is quite a large cat and the photos of him can make him appear smaller than he actually is! His weight is around 7kg.

"In Shadow's previous home, his routine was to go out of the bathroom window and down the fire escape to go outside. Therefore, due to this, we would like to make potential adopters aware that he may see the bathroom window as a means of going outside.

"Due to Shadow's breed he will need regular grooming appointments but this may need to be done with a vet, as he is not keen on being brushed!"

He is ideally suited to a home with children aged 16 and over. He could potentially live with another cat but cannot live with a dog.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk