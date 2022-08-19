POLICE continue to investigate the death of a man in central Newport.

A 46-year-old man was found dead in the Shaftesbury area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at the site of the former Sainsbury's supermarket.

Gwent Police said officers had received a call at around 2am that day, reporting a man had been found unresponsive at the site, which is at the junction of the B4591 (between Harlequin roundabout and Old Green roundabout) and Wyndham Street.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and confirmed the man had died.

The incident is being treated as "unexplained" and the force is in contact with the Gwent coroner.

Map of Newport showing the former Sainsbury's site (yellow area). Map source: Google

The former Sainsbury's site, which has been vacant for several years, was cordoned off by officers on Wednesday while forensic investigators examined the scene.

Several police officers were stationed around the perimeter and scientific investigators in protective white suits could be seen combing the area.

Police said the 46-year-old man's next of kin have been informed of his death, and they are being supported by specialist officers.