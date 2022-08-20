AFTER news that a Monmouthshire village had been named one of the 'poshest places to live in the UK', we visited to see what the people who lived there thought.

Shirenewton was named in The Telegraph as the poshest village in Monmouthshire and is the only place in Gwent to make the list of the 54 poshest in the UK.

The average house price in Shirenewton is £474,775.

Parking up - not as simple as it might sound - and walking through the village you get a sense of why.

Panoramic views stretch out in almost every direction and gated driveways snake away from the main road through the village.

These driveways lead to houses with names rather than numbers - always a sign you've entered the more well-to-do area of town.

One, named 'The Cottage' was at at least twice the size of this humble reporter's house.

Everywhere you look, manicured lawns, period features and large windows.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's a lovely place, very friendly. Very supportive.

"From day one, people were stopping by to say hello.

"People have been helping out during covid and throughout lockdown, it was a blessing.

"Wouldn’t call it posh, but it’s a nice place to live."

Another, who also wouldn't give their name, was of the opposite opinion on the poshness of the place.

"Have you met the people who live here?" they said.

"I’d say there are posher bits of Monmouthshire, but this is certainly up there.

"I’m one of the commoners, my house only has a number and not a fancy name."

The village, aside from large houses and fancy cars, boasts a 13th Century church at the top of the hill - The Church of St Thomas a Becket.

The other Welsh villages to make the list were Llanarmon-yn-Iâl in Denbighshire, Newgale and Roch in Pembrokeshire, Rowen in Conwy, and Oxwich in Swansea.