A MAN banned by a court order from dialling 999 unless in a case of a genuine emergency is back behind bars after defying it again.

Leo Alex Michael Deacon, also known as Ieuan Deacon, from Abertillery, made a series of abusive phone calls to emergency services operators.

The 21-year-old was also locked up for assaulting the police officers who came to arrest him after phoning 999 11 times on the same day.

Deacon pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order and making 999 phone calls that were “of an indecent or grossly offensive nature”.

He also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The offences took place on July 28, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The defendant, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, was jailed for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £472 in compensation, costs and a victim surcharge.

Deacon was made the subject of a three-criminal behaviour order on September 30, 2020.

This prohibited him from calling 999 or 101 or requesting any emergency service unless in the case of a “genuine emergency/life-threatening situation that requires an immediate response”.

The defendant was locked up for committing similar offences in October 2020.