AN IMPOSING historic former Gwent pub could be converted to flats after time was called by a previous owner.

The former Tilers Arms, on Abertillery Road, Blaina, is being sold at auction with a guide price of £85,000-plus.

Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the property, said: "The former pub and restaurant is a substantial building could be ideal for a range of other uses, including conversion top residential, subject to planning.

"The property has been stripped back and is ready for renovation. There is generous accommodation over three floors and also benefits from a cellar. There is also a garden.

"The development currently has lapsed planning permission for a total of five flats – three, two-bedroom flats and two, one-bedroom flats. We have been informed that drawings for the five flats have been approved by building regulations, and Health and Safety has confirmed that work can commence on the property.

"This property is ideally situated for access to Brynmawr and the A465 Heads of the Valley road. The area is predominantly residential and is located a short drive from the historic tourist area of Blaenavon.

"It has scenic views of the valleys and would make an ideal investment."

She said: "The previous vendor advised us that they made enquiries into planning for seven supported accommodation flats, it is reported that there has been a positive indication from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council that planning might be accepted for this."

On the ground floor is the main bar area, restaurant, rear bar, former kitchen and WCs, there are five rooms on the first floor with kitchen and bathroom, three rooms on the second floor and a garden area to the side.

The property will be offered as part of the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 30, ending from 5pm on Thursday, September 1.