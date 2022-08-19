RESIDENTS have raised concerns that a proposed alcohol licence for a newsagent in Lansbury Park will increase anti-social behaviour problems.

Lansbury newsagent’s new owner, Thakshya Yalendran, wants to be allowed to sell alcohol between 10am and 10pm, seven days a week.

On Thursday, August 19, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee met to discuss the application for 44 Attlee Court.

At the meeting, Amanda Gill, who has lived in Lansbury Park for 36 years, said: “I don’t think it’s going to be good for us having it down here, we have an alcohol problem already, we don’t want [to make] it easier for them.”

Resident Hazel Fitzel described scenes of smashed bottles in the playground and “drunk people” sleeping on benches, when a previous off-licence was operating in Lansbury Park.

She added: “We don’t need an off-licence in Lansbury Park, if they want to buy alcohol they have got Morrisons and a 7/11 on Bedwas Road.”

Mrs Fitzel concluded by saying: “Don’t grant this licence, you are going to put Lansbury Park back where it was 30 years ago and we don’t want that.”

In 2014, Lansbury Park was named the most deprived area in Wales by the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation. In 2019 it was ranked as third most deprived.

Another resident objecting to the licence, Leann Dyke, said she didn’t think an off-licence should be located opposite a children’s park.

She added: “We have drunks walking the streets as it is, my kids don’t go out because Lansbury is not safe.”

Gwent Police has not objected to the application. The applicant did reduce the service hours from 7am until 10pm, to 10am until 10pm, following the police’s request.

Representing the applicant, Bill Freeman said: “I’m confident the applicants are fit and proper and can deal with most things that come up on an every day basis.”

As part of the licence agreement, the applicant has committed to updating the CCTV system, placing shutters on windows and doors, enforcing challenge 25, conducting training sessions for staff, and keeping spirits behind the counter.

At the meeting, Van councillor Elaine Forehead said: “I don’t want to see children walking to school through vomit and urine. The residents are the experts of this community … I really do think we should be supporting them.”

A decision on the application will be announced by Wednesday, August 25.

Cllr Mike Adams, who chaired the meeting, said there was “a lot to discuss” before a final decision.