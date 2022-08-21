A THUG who assaulted an 18-year-old pregnant woman during a “terrifying” group attack that saw the victim’s boyfriend knocked unconscious has been locked up.

Oliver Davies, 20, from Risca, went to the victim’s home looking for “revenge” after believing Liberty Nisbeck-Jefferies’ partner was responsible for beating him up.

She was punched and kicked even after she shouted out she was pregnant.

The brave teenager tried to protect her boyfriend William Lewis-Smith by shielding him from repeated kicks as he lay on the ground after being knocked out.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, said Davies and the gang he was with were looking for Mr Lewis-Smith, who was staying at Miss Nisbeck-Jefferies’ house.

After the men, some of whom had their faces covered, smashed a window, an unsuspecting Miss Nisbeck-Jefferies and Mr Lewis-Smith came out of the property to investigate.

They were then assaulted by the alcohol-fuelled defendant and his party, Newport Crown Court was told.

Davies, of Dan Y Graig Road, Risca, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm with the offence being committed on October 17, 2021.

He had no convictions recorded against him.

William Bebb, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s previous good character and early guilty plea.

His barrister added: “He’s completely disgusted with himself.

“He’s embarrassed and ashamed.”

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told Davies: “One can just imagine how frightening a sight that must have been to come across a group attacking a property concealing their identity at night.

“They were both attacked and Miss Nisbeck-Jefferies was punched and kicked and she was shouting out that she was pregnant but no one was listening.

“William tried to get the boys off her but they turned on him and he was hit and fell to the floor unconscious and remained unconscious during the attack.

“He was hit, kicked and stamped upon while he was on the floor.

“Liberty bent over to try and stop the attack on her boyfriend but the attack continued, moving to her.

“She describes crouching down and covering William’s head trying to protect his head while he was subject to this group attack which was mostly by kicking.”

Recorder Harrison added: “This attack left her terrified.

“You played a leading role in it and it was motivated by revenge.”

Davies was sent to a young offender institution for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation and a £156 victim surcharge following his release from custody.