GWENT Police have released a video of officers carrying out a drugs warrant in Newport.
The video shows the officers declaring themselves and breaking through the front door of a terraced house in Newport on Friday, August 19.
👇Our officers carried out a warrant in #Newport earlier today (Friday 19 August)👇— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) August 19, 2022
👇Gweithredodd ein swyddogion warant yng Nghasnewydd yn gynharach heddiw (dydd Gwener 19 Awst)👇 pic.twitter.com/OnsJe00jnm
Text appears, explaining why the officers were there and the outcome of the operation.
The text states: "Officers attended an address in Newport where they seized Class A drugs and a quantity of drugs with the assistance of PD Hunter.
"Three men (aged 18, 22 and 64) have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
"They remain in custody at this time."
