A NEWPORT woman has said she feels she can “take on the world” after dropping from a size 18 to size 12.

Susan Bristow, who attends a Slimming World group at Lysaght Institute on Saturdays, was diagnosed with type two diabetes in May 2020.

“The doctor told me I would need to take medication to manage it,” said Mrs Bristow.

“My blood sugar was dangerously high, and my weight was seriously impacting my health.

“I needed to take control of my weight to help manage the condition.”

A poll of Slimming World members with diabetes – who had been members for at least six months – revealed that more than 80 per cent had seen improvements to their blood glucose management (87.5 per cent for type one and 80.8 per cent for type two).

Mrs Bristow followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising Plan – with support from her husband Steve and her healthcare team – swapping takeaways and white bread for healthier alternatives while still enjoying her favourite meals such as spaghetti bolognese.

“People think slimming means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with this healthy eating plan,” said Mrs Bristow.

“I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ - I’ve been able to enjoy whatever is in the supermarket or my cupboard.

“That’s the beauty of Food Optimising, it’s so flexible with so many foods that we can eat and enjoy freely and recipes to choose from, so you never need to go hungry.”

Mrs Bristow lost three stones and eight pounds, dropping down three dress sizes and improving her BMI. She’s also more active, regularly attending fitness classes.

"Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life," she said.

"Worrying about me health, struggling to find clothes which fit, and not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling out of breath.

"I always felt like I was lacking energy, and like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight - I didn’t really see a way out."

She praised the "incredible" support from her group and consultant.

"The motivation I get from group has helped me stay on track with my weight-loss journey and I feel like I can take on the world now," added Mrs Bristow.

"I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier!”

Lisa Norris runs the Lysaghts Slimming World group and is "detemined" to help members feel happier and healthier.

"Looking after our health is more important than ever right now," said Ms Norris.

"The changes Sue has told us about are incredible; I hope her success will inspire other people within Newport who’d like to lose weight, improve their health and form new lifestyle habits to take action."

