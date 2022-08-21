A FORMER church is being advertised for sale in Caerphilly.

Located on Caerphilly Road, the detached converted church is spread over four floors with seven double bedrooms and stunning views of the Welsh countryside.

One of the most characterful properties in South Wales, the converted church also boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

When entering the property through the traditional church doors in the centre of the home, you are greeted by a double-height entrance, with an open balcony reaching to the first floor.

The kitchen is described by the agent as "breathtaking", with all the latest appliances and feature french doors framing beautiful views.

The living area is equally impressive with high ceilings throughout, a feature fireplace and another Juliet balcony with french doors and amazing views.

There is even a basement level, with two large rooms with very high ceilings.

The smallest room is more than seven meters long, with a fully functional kitchen and toilet, that could easily be converted into a luxury self contained flat.

To the rear of the basement level there is a wrap around terrace garden.

The property is being advertised with a guide price of £525,000.

For more, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/123924932