THE FORMER flagship store of Newport’s Friars Walk remains a shell 15 months after Debenhams shut its doors nationwide.

The retailer, which had opened in its city centre site to much fanfare in November 2015, closed for the final time in the middle of the day on May 4, 2021.

The Debenhams brand and online business is still trading under the management of new owners Boohoo.

Inside the former Debenhams store in Newport six months after its closure..

Despite a low-key closure for the occupant of one of Newport’s largest retail spaces, Newport City Council confirmed they were exploring “potential opportunities” for the future of the unit when asked in May.

“Friars Walk, like most of the city centre, is in private ownership and filling such a large space is challenging as the retail climate has significantly changed in recent years as a result of the impact of the pandemic and online shopping,” a Newport City Council statement said.

Despite these challenges, the council said it was “working with partners on potential opportunities for the building”.

It remained coy on any details, but a spokesman said they “hope more information will be available in the coming weeks and months”.

Inside Newport's Debenhams store.

However, three months on, there has been no more information which has been confirmed.

The Argus asked Friars Walk if any further progress had been made in finding a new tenant for the former Debenhams site, and whether a retailer was being sought out to move in, or whether the unit could see a change of use.

“There are no further updates that we can share at this time,” said a spokesperson.

And Newport City Council also stated that there was “no further update” at this time.