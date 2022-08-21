A SUPER slimmer from Newport is celebrating after losing four stone and four pounds.

Since joining his Slimming World group in July 2021, Dean Richards has gone from 19 stone and five pounds to 15 stone and one pound.

Mr Richards said: “Deep down I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time, but it took me a long time to face up to it.

“And then when I did admit it to myself, I still didn’t want to ask for help. I’ve realised now that admitting that you need help takes strength of character.

“Getting support to identify where I’m going wrong and to make changes has given me a sense of confidence that is benefiting every aspect of my life.”

He found it “nerve-wracking” going for the first time, but it was “warm and welcoming” with other men there and he worked on a Food Optimising plan.

“It’s listening to others and talking about my own motivations and challenges that has helped me to understand myself as a slimmer better and learn to plan,” added Mr Richards.

He added that he leaves meetings feeling “inspired and motivated” and thanked the support of his wife Julie – who has herself lost more than three stone since joining – the Lysaght group and consultant Lisa Norris.

He praised the “flexible and generous” Food Optimising plan which allows him to still enjoy steak and homemade chips, chicken curry, and roast dinners.

“The freedom of the plan means I never have to miss out and nothing is off limits – I can still enjoy a pint of beer,” he said

“I love that I don’t have to worry about weighing and measuring everything I eat or counting calories either.”

As the weight came off Mr Richard found himself more energetic and got involved with Slimming World’s Body Magic activity programme.

“The programme has helped me to become more active, and by breaking it down into chunks and starting small I’ve managed to build up my activity gradually,” said Mr Richards.

“I can honestly say I feel like a different man since losing weight.”

Lisa Norris, who runs his Slimming World group, said: “Dean has done brilliantly and we’re all in awe of his transformation.

“He’s achieved what he set out to do – to become healthier and happier. His determination and motivation has never faded – he’s a real inspiration to the whole group.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everything Dean’s achieved!”

The Lysaght Slimming World group is held every Saturday morning at Lysaght Institute in Newport with sessions from 8am, 9.30am and 11am. To find out more about joining this group call Ms Norris on 07784 990782.