TENANTS in Gwent are facing greater uncertainty with the number of claims for repossession made by landlords on the rise, the cost-of-living crisis, and delays on protective legislation.

As living costs soar, charities have warned that many tenants are facing uncertain financial situations, with the action group Generation Rent saying “people face a devastating choice between paying rent, heating their home and putting food on the table”.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show that claims made by private landlords to evict tenants across Wales and England topped pre-pandemic levels for the third successive quarter – with 6,425 claims made in the three months to June, up from 6,077 during the same period in 2019.

The number of claims made by private and social landlords for repossession between April and June (18,201) has risen to around three quarters of the figure for the same period in 2019.

122 of these claims for repossession by private and social landlords were in Gwent, up from 35 in 2021.

And 16 households were evicted in Gwent between April and June, up from one during the same period last year – although protections were in place against bailiff evictions during the pandemic.

However, this remains well below the 65 Gwent households who were evicted during the same period before the pandemic.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We believe that everybody has a right to a decent, affordable home and are committed to supporting all citizens in Wales facing the unprecedented cost of living pressures.

“We provide funding to Shelter Cymru to provide housing advice and for Citizens Advice to provide an Early Alert Scheme to support tenants at the first sign they are struggling with rent or bills; this is part of £197 million for Housing Support and Homelessness Prevention services this financial year.

“We would advise anyone who is threatened with homelessness to seek advice from Shelter Cymru or Citizens Advice and contact their local authority as soon as possible.”

Legislation intended to offer more protections for tenants is due to be brought in in Wales in December, having been further delayed earlier this year.

The Renting Homes Act, first passed in 2016 but yet to be implemented, will make changes to the duties required of landlords in Wales, increasing eviction notice periods and introducing some minimum housing standards.

The Act, which was intended to be brought in from July 15, would ensure all landlords would have to give tenants at least six months’ notice when serving a Section 21 eviction order – a ‘no fault’ eviction notice – instead of two.

A ‘no fault’ eviction notice orders the renter to vacate a home solely because the landlord wants to repossess it - for example if they want to sell the property, or rent to a family member instead.

It would also introduce protections against ‘revenge evictions’ (where landlords evict tenants because they asked for repairs) and introduces new standards which will require homes to qualify as ‘Fit For Human Habitation’ before they can be rented.

When announcing the Act would not be brought in for a further five months, housing minister Julie James said landlord representatives had requested the delay due to the “unprecedented pressures” they face, with the impact of the Covid pandemic and accommodating refugees from Ukraine referenced.

When asked if the delay would mean these extra securities for tenants coming in too late – with another spike in energy bills expected in October, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This type of large reform happens very rarely and we want to do all we can to ensure landlords have enough time to make the necessary preparations and get things right for tenants.

“Between providing support from those fleeing Ukraine and dealing with Covid recovery, social landlords are under unprecedented pressure and that is why we took the decision to postpone implementation for a relatively short period.

“We understand this delay is frustrating for some, but it is important we recognise the scale of the work that is required and that we allow enough time to get it right.

“The decision to delay was informed by our ongoing engagement with stakeholders representing both landlords and tenants.”

Although housing is a devolved matter, charities and action groups have also called on the UK Government to take action to ease the financial pressures on households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said the Ministry of Justice figures paint a “grim picture” as households struggle to keep their heads above water during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Whoever becomes the next prime minister needs to get a grip and put ending the housing emergency at the top of their to-do list,” she said.

And homelessness charity Crisis said the government “must open its eyes to the looming crisis facing renters”.