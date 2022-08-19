A DISPERSAL order is in place in the centre of Newport throughout most of this weekend, Gwent Police has announced.

The order came into force at 6pm on Friday, August 19 and will continue until 6pm on Sunday, August 21.

The area covered by the order includes Stow Hill, Usk Way and the surrounding roads.

Dispersal orders give police officers extra powers to intervene in anti-social incidents.

Officers can move on groups or individuals if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, harassing or distressing members of the public or if officers believe that they will cause an anti-social incident.

If someone who has been directed away from the area returns, they can be arrested.

Inspector Shaun Conway said: "Following reports of anti-social behaviour from the residents and businesses in Newport centre, we have issued this dispersal order.

"Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”