FIRE crews were on hand in Newport after a van caught fire close to Malpas Fire Station.

The fire broke out just before 4pm on Friday, August 19, on Malpas Road.

Firefighters rushed to the scene after getting a call at 3.58pm that a small commercial vehicle was ablaze.

Video: Vernon Edwards

Vernon Edwards, who witnessed the fire, described the driver of the van pulling over opposite a Harvester restaurant when they noticed the fire in the vehicle.

Mr Edwards said "several loud explosions" were heard coming from the van and that it could be heard "streets away".

Two hose reels and a breathing apparatus were taken to the fire and Gwent Police were in attendance.

The fire crews used a local hydrant for additional water and residents were later contacted by Welsh Water warning them that water in the area may be discoloured.

There are no reports of any injuries from the fire, but the road was closed for some time.