LOVE Island’s Adam Collard hinted he could marry Paige Thorne just weeks after the ITV2 dating show ended.

The couple finished fifth in the 2022 instalment of the show, just missing out on a place in the final which was won by Davide and Ekin-Su.

But now, Adam has shocked fans by hinting he sees Paige as a future wife, sharing a picture of his best friend clubbing with Paige he said: "The OG Besty & the wife is it not.”

Speaking of their relationship since leaving the villa, Adam said: "The only time where we got to sit on the sofa. It was only us for the first time.

"I was like: 'Right, I need to ask you now because it's not for anyone's benefit, apart from mine and yours. I do really want you to be my girlfriend."

He added: "I didn't even ask her actually, I just told her. I just said: Right, so this is a thing now, please."

The couple appeared on ITV’s Lorraine last week and spoke about how Adam won over Paige’s mum.

"She absolutely loves him now. It took all of two minutes when he came to Swansea and she was just obsessed as were the rest of the family,” Paige said.

"So Adam came down and I was like, 'I'll throw him in the deep end, just get him to meet all of the fam, all at once', and he just won the room over as soon as he walked in.

"I reckon it was the shots that did it, and dancing on the table."