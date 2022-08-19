GWENT Police are looking for a man who may be able to help them with enquiries after a man was found dead in Newport yesterday.

Police were alerted to a 46-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the Shaftesbury area of the city at an old Sainsbury's site early on Thursday, August 18.

Paramedics and officers attended, but the man was pronounced dead.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Now police are looking for a man who was seen in the area at the time.

The man is described as white, between the ages of 25 and 35 and he was wearing a navy NY baseball cap, a navy tracksuit jacket with stripes down the sleeve, a white top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who recognises this description is urged to contact Gwent Police immediately via 101 or on Facebook or Twitter with the reference 2200279478.

Gwent Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a call reporting a man had been found unresponsive near the former Sainsbury's site in Shaftesbury at around 2am on Thursday 18 August.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed the 46-year-old man was dead.

"The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a report has been submitted to the coroner.

"An unidentified man was seen in the area at the time, and officers believe he may be able to help with enquiries.

"He's described as being white, between 25-35 years-old, and was reportedly wearing a navy NY baseball cap, a navy tracksuit jacket with stripes down the sleeve, a white top and black tracksuit bottoms.

"If you recognise this description, or have any information you believe may help the investigation, call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2200279478.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."