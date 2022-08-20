POLICE have launched a murder inquiry after a 51-year-old man was found dead outside a house in the Duffryn area of Newport.

Officers were called to Heron Way at around 4.40pm yesterday on Friday 19 August “after a man was found having a medical emergency”.

Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service went to the scene and the alleged victim was confirmed dead.

A 39-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The dead man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We've launched a murder investigation and a 39-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Nicholas Wilkie said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV, can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200281801.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.