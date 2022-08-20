TWO Newport drug dealers were caught red-handed ferrying cocaine and ketamine with a street value of £20,000 in a “fake taxi” by police in Cardiff.
Shahid Kahim, 24, and Parvez Uddin, 31, were arrested after being stopped in the Cathays area of the Welsh capital, prosecutor Roger Griffiths said.
The duo were using a former cab bearing a Premier Taxis logo.
Both defendants pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of ketamine with intent to supply.
The offences were committed on March 25.
At Newport Crown Court, Kahim, of Queen’s Hill Crescent, was jailed for 33 months by Judge Richard Williams.
Uddin, of South Market Street, was sent to prison for 32 months.
