A MURDER investigation has been launched after a 51-year-old man was found dead outside a house in Newport.

Gwent Police were called to Heron Way in Duffryn at around 4.40pm on Friday, August 19 following reports of a man having a medical emergency.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched, and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Forensics teams attended the scene throughout Saturday afternoon, with the alleyway between the homes on Heron Way and Chaffinch Way cordoned off.

Neighbours reported returning home on Friday evening to find officers at the scene.

“They have been here since,” one nearby resident told the Argus on Saturday. “There was an ambulance out here and a number of police.”

They added that an air ambulance went overhead at around 8pm.

Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club reported the air ambulance left the scene after about an hour.

An air ambulance leaving the scene in Duffryn. Picture: Ian Fowler.

What Gwent Police have said

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address in Heron Way, Newport at around 4.40pm on Friday, August 19 after a man was found having a medical emergency outside a property.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 51-year-old man had died.

“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“We've launched a murder investigation and a 39-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective superintendent Nicholas Wilkie said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV, can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200281801.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.