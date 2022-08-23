A NEW volunteer service to support bereaved families at inquests in Gwent is being established.

The Coroner’s Court Support Service (CCSS) charity was launched in 2003, but is being set up in Gwent for the first time.

The CCSS train volunteers to offer emotional support and practical help to families, witnesses and others during inquests at a Coroner's Court.

Caroline Saunders, senior coroner for Gwent, said: “We are looking forward to working with the volunteers from the CCSS who will offer invaluable support to all those who attend inquest hearings, especially bereaved family and friends.

"They will provide guidance and help to those who need it at the difficult time following the loss of their loved one."

Gwent Coroners Service had 3,414 deaths referred to it in 2021 and has completed 313 inquests during the year.

CCSS regional manager for the south, Sandra Weldon, said: "Each person is affected by bereavement in their own individual way and, as a volunteer, you really have to quickly assess what their needs are and respond to them.

"Some people want emotional support and the volunteer will be empathic and supportive, while other people want to be given information in which case the volunteer will explain the process and procedures of attending the inquest.

"To have to attend an inquest is an additional burden to the grieving process and the CCSS volunteers are there to help during the inquest itself and have supported thousands of bereaved families, witnesses and others."

Applications for a role at the CCSS in Gwent are now open and interviews will be held in August and September.

Three consecutive days of training for successful applicants will be confirmed in September or October 2022.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can request an application pack by emailing info@ccsupport.org.uk or calling 07534 149 962.

For more information, you can visit the CCSS website here.