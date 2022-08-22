ARRESTS have been made after the attempted theft building materials from a site in Abergavenny.
Two men were arrested overnight in the town.
Gwent Police said that officers caught the suspects a short distance from the site.
The attempted theft took place on an enclosed site in the town centre.
The men remain in police custody.
