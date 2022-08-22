A PLAY area in Caerleon has been closed after vandals targeted the site with a disc cutter.

Newport City Council reported that the play area was vandalised on Thursday, August 18.

The play area is located on Roman Way in the town.

"A spinning unit was badly damaged by a disc cutter and has to be removed," the council said.

"Anyone with information about this criminal offence is asked to contact the police."